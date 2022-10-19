SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach town official told News13 Wednesday that a stop-work order issued involving the pier was issued due to rumors and bad information.

The stop-work orders on the pier and the buildings connected to the pier are two separate orders. The pier resumed construction, but it’s unclear exactly when construction on the buildings will resume.

Town Administrator William Shanahan told News13 the order was issued as a precautionary measure after there were rumors that permits and licenses weren’t proper. But it was learned that whoever reported the information mixed up the name of the construction company — Consensus Construction — with another construction company’s name — Concensus Building.

The primary construction company — Consensus Construction — proved to have proper permits. Shanahan said it was due to miscommunication.

“Long before any of us got here, Consensus had worked in agreement with the [Labor, Licensing and Regulation] and they brought in a subcontractor that had already been licensed, so everything was in order,” Shanahan said. “They did nothing wrong. We didn’t do anything wrong. Just nobody knew about this agreement.”

The stop-work order for the pier was lifted about a day after it was issued.

“We reviewed that information, forwarded it to LLR and they said everything was great and we pulled that straight away,” Shanahan said.

John O’Brien, president of Consensus Construction, said the delay has cost them and they’re ready to get started on the buildings as soon as possible.

“The cost between the marine contractor and us, the prime general contractor, is probably somewhere between $20,000 a day,” O’Brien said.

“You have crane operators, you have equipment, you have superintendents, subs all had to demobilize off the site,” O’Brien said. “We had to get them back. We’re really looking forward to getting everything approved, get the interruptions and restrictions off the job so we can knock this thing out for the town.”

O’Brien said despite the delays, the pier is still expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

News13 has sent in a Freedom of Information Act request with the town for more information about this latest situation involving the pier.