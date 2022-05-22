SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Car Club is halfway to meeting its goal of raising $30,000 to benefit several Grand Strand nonprofit groups after Saturday’s show at Crabby Mike’s restaurant in Surfside Beach, the group said.

The car club puts on various car shows throughout the year to benefit groups including The Shepherd’s Table, Horry County Meals On Wheels, the Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center and the Grand Strand Humane Society. All of the money raised will be divided between the four charities at the end of the year, the group said.

“We’re halfway there, so we’re really excited that we’re going to make our goal, Carol Hadley, the club’s lead director, said. “It’s fun, we love it. We feel these charities need our support because today’s economy is really tough on a lot of people.”

One local volunteer explained why such fundraisers are so important to the community.

“There’s a lot of very lonely people that need somebody,” Barry Kimmel, a volunteer with Horry County Meals On Wheels, said. “We just make them a part of our family.”

Another organization that will benefit from the car shows is the Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center, which plans to put the money toward building 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans.

“We’ve got 11 veterans living with us in Little River right now, so everything helps and counts and is gonna help us end veterans homelessness,” the group’s executive director, Scott Dulebohn, said.