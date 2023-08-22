SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Town Council will discuss the future of Wild Water & Wheels as well as an update for the pier in Tuesday night’s meeting.

The update will be provided by director John Adair. Town Administrator Gerald Vincent said earlier this month that a “soft” opening for the pier was set for either September or October, while officials plan on an April grand opening.

The town also suspended the pier committee back on Aug. 10, which was formed in February 2022 to assist in the construction of the new pier.

Mayor Bob Hellyer said that once the pier is open, officials will reevaluate the status of the committee to determine whether it will be brought back.

As for the property of the former water park, Wild Water & Wheels, property owner Mark Lazarus asked for rezoning approval in July for the front eight acres just off Highway 17.

Town officials said in July that slightly more than eight acres of Wild Water & Wheels are proposed to remain amusement development at the time.

One of the items on the agenda in Tuesday’s meeting is an ordinance for rezoning the property of the former water park.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. News13 will have a reporter there and will have updates online and in our 11 p.m. newscast.