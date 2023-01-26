SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach has announced it will switch to a license plate reader for parking within the town, it announced in a Facebook post Thursday.

When residents register a vehicle for a decal, the license plate will be registered to the license plate recognition (LPR) system instead of receiving a physical decal, the announcement said.

Attendants will scan a license plate to determine if a vehicle is registered for parking.

Full-time, year-round residents of Surfside Beach will be able to register the number of vehicles within their household, according to the announcement. Part-time residents and property owners are entitled to two registrations with the option to purchase more for $40 each, provided they show proof of property ownership in Surfside Beach.

Golf-carts and low-speed vehicles will receive a physical decal, according to the announcement. The decals will be registered to address and will count towards the allotment of decals, depending on your residency.

The registration for the new decal policy begins Feb. 6.