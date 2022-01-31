Surfside Beach to seek grant for 4 new firefighters

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Fire Department will apply for a federal grant to support the hiring of four new firefighters.

Town council unanimously approved allowing the fire chief to apply for the “SAFER” grant. “SAFER” stands for “staffing for adequate fire and emergency response.”

Over a four-year period, the additional firefighters would cost the town just over $301,000. No payment would be needed for the first three years, so the town would have time to save up to assume responsibility for its share of the funding.

Fire Chief Rob Clemons said hiring more firefighters is vital to keeping the community safe, as well as allowing relief for current firefighters.

“The fire department has some needs specifically when it comes to personnel,” he said. “We’ve got to have the appropriate number of people to effectively do what we do.”

Clemons said the goal is to have enough firefighters to meet OSHA’s minimum standard of “two in and two out,” which means having two people going into a burning building and two people outside manning hoses and doing other tasks.

“That’s really the reason for the request in people,” Clemons said.

If the department receives the grant, the town council and Clemons will meet again to discuss whether to accept it. Either way, the council will meet to reevaluate the town’s circumstances.

“That’s a few months down the road,” Clemons said. “But we’ve started the process, which is a really big deal for the community. Firefighters are going to be safer. They are going to be safer because we are going to have the appropriate number of people on the initial response, on the initial unit of our rescue response to structure fires.”

Clemons said having more firefighters will also help his department engage more with residents.

“It is community engagement,” he said. “It is prevention and preparedness activities that quite frankly when you only have two people staffing the unit, two people assigned to a shift, it’s hard for us to engage in all of those things along with running emergency incidents.”

That’s why he said he is thankful for the town council for hearing his request, challenging his proposition by asking the hard questions and being understanding.

“As the fire chief. to have an administrator and mayor and council who at least listens and understands and lets me take the first step is huge,” he said.

The result of the grant application is expected in May or June.