SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach town administrator William Shanahan has resigned, according to an email obtained by News13.

Shanahan resigned on Thursday via email. The resignation will go into effect Dec. 17.

A reason for the resignation wasn’t provided.

The Surfside Beach town administrator is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the town, implementing ordinances adopted by town council and managing the budget, according to the town’s website.

Surfside Beach has been working to rebuild its pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The new pier is expected to open in the spring of 2023.