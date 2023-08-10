SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Surfside Beach has suspended a committee formed in February 2022 to assist in the construction of the town’s new pier.

The unanimous decision came after town leaders met in an executive session at the end of a town council meeting Tuesday night.

Mayor Bob Hellyer told News13 on Thursday that once the pier is open officials will reevaluate the status of the committee to determine whether it will be brought back. There have been disagreements over what role the committee should play as work on the long-awaited pier continues.

The concrete pier has been under construction since December 2020. It replaces the former pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

On Wednesday, Gerald Vincent, the town administrator, said a “soft opening” will take place in September or October and that a grand opening is planned for April. However, he said officers are still working on those plans.

According to the town’s website, the pier committee was created to assist the town “in soliciting and executing prudent strategy and policy for the commercial use of the available space on and surrounding the Surfside Beach Fishing Pier.”

Other duties were to include:

Identifying potential uses (mobile and permanent), businesses, and/or purposes that would benefit the Town; evaluate potential uses for pros and cons, including obtaining feedback from the Town’s stakeholders

Identifying the potential market value of leased spaces and potential candidates for targeted Requests for Proposals (RFP) processes.

Engaging in addressing potential operational issues and/or improvements that may arise over time

Providing recommendations to the town council, including the pros and cons of such recommendations