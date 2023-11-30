SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another Surfside Beach town official has resigned.

Sabrina Adair, the now-former planning, building and zoning director’s last day with the town was Thursday.

Adair had been the department’s director on-and-off for a few years, at least since 2013. She’s been rehired twice since 2018.

Town council voted 4-3 to rehire her in November 2021, but some members were concerned she wasn’t qualified.

According to the 2021 agenda, council gave Adair time to obtain her certified building license until November of this year, which at the time was a requirement for the job.

News13 reached out to mayor Rob Krouse, who couldn’t say why Adair resigned but wished her the best, saying that she will be difficult to replace.

This isn’t the first resignation in the past year for Surfside Beach. Former finance director Diana King and fire chief Rob Clemons resigned in August, and town administrator William Shanahan last December.

With Adair’s resignation, the town of Surfside Beach has partnered with SafeBuilt to provide support every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for all planning, building and zoning requirements until the positions are filled.

The positions have not yet been posted.

News13 has reached out to both Adair and town administrator Gerald Vincent on why she resigned, but have not heard back.