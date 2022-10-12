Despite what you may have heard, experts say it’s not necessary to drain your pool, even partially, ahead of a severe storm. (Getty Images)

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Wild Water and Wheels Water Park in Surfside Beach may be used for housing in the near future, according to a new rezoning application.

The rezoning application, filed in early October, requests expanding the use of the zone to include multifamily and commercial uses.

The amendment would allow the amusement park to continue to operate until redevelopment moves forward, according to the documents.

Mark Lazarus, whose company owns the water park, told News13 on Oct. 4 that the property “has not been sold” and when asked if there were any plans to sell the property in the future, we received no response.

The agent listed on the rezoning application is Diamond Shores LLC, which has plans to rezone nearly 178 acres of the River Oaks Golf Club as a residential development that would add 505 homes to that area.

The request was supposed to be voted on at Sept. 1’s Horry County council meeting, but that vote was deferred until October. The developer of the project, Diamond Shores, LLC, said they wanted to hear the community’s concerns before they proceed.

Since plans were announced in late August, residents have been concerned about what the rezoning of River Oaks Golf Club means for their community.

Taylor Maresca contributed to this report.