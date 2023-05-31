HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released a flyer containing a photo of an SUV wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Horry County.
Authorities began investigating after the person was hit and killed Saturday night on N. Kings Highway, the highway patrol said. It happened at about 10:25 p.m. near Cove Drive.
The unknown vehicle was traveling north and may have damage to its hood and front end, the highway patrol said.
Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County police responded.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.