HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fourth-graders at two Horry County elementary schools celebrated Tuesday after being named monthly challenge winners in the Talkin’ Trash program.

That means the students from Conway and Riverside elementaries will be taking a grand prize field trip to Sky Zone in Myrtle Beach.

The celebrations included the usual dance party, TikTok recording and Kona Ice treats.

The Talkin’ Trash program helps students learn more about the environment they live in and what they can do to protect it.

“We’ll have like the paper recycling, the regular recycling with like bottles and stuff, and then we have the trashcan, so school really helped me with, like, doing it at home,” Burg Sligh of Conway Elementary said.

Another big award on Tuesday went to Riverside’s Stephanie Smyka, who was recognized as the recycling student of the year. She burst into tears after finding out that she had won.

Smyka’s application and essays about going the extra mile earned her a new iPad and goodie bag from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority.

“When you recycle, you help our world and our earth, and if I could do that and help other generations and other people learn just by doing it, then I’ll do that because it helps our earth, and when we help our earth, we’re helping save lives,” she said.

The third and final winning school in the Talkin’ Trash competition will be revealed on News13 during the 6 p.m. newscast on Wednesday.