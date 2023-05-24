HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Kingston Elementary School students were honored Tuesday for their efforts in this year’s Talkin’ Trash program.

The celebration at Sky Zone in Myrtle Beach included lots of jumping, food and other fun activities.

Talkin’ Trash, which is in its 18th year, is a recycling competition in which Horry County fourth-graders participate in monthly challenges during the school year to learn more about recycling and the environment. Monthly winners are treated to a dance party at their school.

The top three schools at the end of the year are being awarded with a party at Sky Zone.

Kingston Elementary’s Kendra Dickerson said what the students learned this year will stick with them for years to come.

“I have kids now that remember me in the fourth grade that are now graduating high school seniors, so it’s a life skill that they’re learning with this program,” she said. “And they’ll come up to me, and they’ll hug me and say ‘I remember you in fourth grade, and I’m still a recycler.'”

The remaining winners will be announced later this week.

Talkin’ Trash is sponsored by News13, the Horry County Solid Waste Authority, Sky Zone, Kona Ice, Benjamin’s Bakery, Surfwater Promotions and Cariloha Bamboo.