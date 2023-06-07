HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sidney and Tammy Moorer, who were convicted in the kidnapping of Elvis Case, were denied appeals to overturn their conviction, according to documents from the South Carolina Court of Appeals.

Documents show Tammy Moorer appealed her convictions for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap. She argued that the trial court erred in failing to grant her motion for a direct verdict.

Sidney Moorer appealed his convictions for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap, arguing that the trial court erred in transferring venue of his case back to Horry County and denying his motion for directed verdict on both the kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap charges.

Both of those appeals were denied.

Sidney Moorer was first found guilty of obstruction of justice in September 2017 in connection with Elvis’ disappearance. He was then found guilty in a re-trial in 2019 on the kidnapping charge.

Moorer’s wife, Tammy, is also serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted of kidnapping in October 2018.