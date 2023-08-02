HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re in the market for a new pair of shoes, some clothing or the perfect back-to-school backpack, this weekend will be the perfect time to hit the stores as South Carolina’s annual tax-free weekend kicks off on Friday and continues through Sunday.

Stores and shopping centers across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including the Tanger Outlet Factory Centers, are already gearing up for the rush as shoppers look to take advantage of the tax discount.

“South Carolina tax-free weekend is one of the busiest shopping weekends in South Carolina, and at our centers, we anticipate a lot of crowds,” said Stephanie Parisi, area marketing director for Tanger Outlets.

A variety of items are exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax this weekend, including clothing, computers, school supplies, and even musical instruments for students heading back to school. Items like cameras, jewelry and cosmetics are not included in the tax holiday.

Parisi said there is a common thread among shoppers.

“Denim is always popular for back-to-school,” Parisi said. “We’re seeing a lot of people looking for athletic sneakers and athletic gear. I know I’m not in school and I will be here shopping for myself as well.”

A year ago, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million worth of tax-free items.

The National Retail Federation predicts Americans’ spending will reach an all-time high of $41.5 billion in 2023, up nearly $5 billion from last year, which is good news for tourist areas like the Grand Strand.

The outlet stores are prepared for the extra shoppers, Parisi said.

“We’re going to have barricades throughout the centers, both centers, just to help with traffic flow, and then also we’ll have access to get people in and out with some security at the entrances so it’s not bumper to bumper,” Parisi said.

Parisi said the best times to hit the outlets are before noon and after 6 p.m.