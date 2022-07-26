SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tavern in Surfside hosted a benefit Monday for the more than 50 employees of Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill, which was heavily damaged Friday morning in a fire.

From 5 p.m. to close, the Tavern in Surfside donated all of its profit to the Neal and Pam’s crew.

There was live entertainment and a 50/50 raffle where half of the ticket revenue will go to the Neal and Pam’s staff.

The Tavern in Surfside Director of Operations, Drew Doss, said customers also saw some of the Neal and Pam’s employees working as well.

“They’ll be helping run food to the tables, poor beers, just move around talking to their regulars and just giving them the kind of chance to just catch up since everything happened there and also you know obviously raise money to help the staff,” Doss said.

He’s not the only one trying to lend a helping hand. Murrells Inlet area resident Kada Beh started a GoFundMe page as soon as she found out there was a fire at the restaurant. So far it’s raised more than $7,000.

“It is a tough industry, and losing your job in July which is one of the biggest tourist months,” Beh said. “You are working so hard to save up all you can for the winter, and I knew these employees were going to be without work.”

Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill owner Zach Baker said he’s flattered and the outpouring of support he’s received has been unbelievable.

“I have more text messages, emails, and Facebook messages, that anyone could possibly answer, and it’s all with people trying to offer to lend a hand, whether it’s clean up, offering our staff positions within their respected organizations,” Baker said.