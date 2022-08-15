HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager facing attempted murder and other charges related to the Halloween night attack of a woman near Coastal Carolina University will be tried as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office.

A Family Court Judge ruled on Friday that Mije Basnight, who was 16 at the time of the alleged sexual assault, should be tried as an adult, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office said in a news release. A trial date has not been set.

Basnight, now 17, remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday morning charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, the Solicitor’s Office said.

“The prosecution of this egregious crime and getting justice for the victim has been a great priority to this office and we are glad that will be able to proceed in the Court of General Sessions where sentencing guidelines are much more appropriate for acts so horrific,” Assistant Solicitor Lauren Vinson said.

Basnight and Ja’Real Tavon Warren of Green Sea, who was 17 at the time of the attack, were charged after the woman was allegedly assaulted in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Highway 544. The victim told police that the suspects left in her car after the attack.

As of Monday morning, Warren was also still being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on multiple charges.

