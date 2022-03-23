HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Aircraft crashes remain rare along the Grand Strand, according to data from the National Transportation Safety Board.

All of the crashes involved small aircraft, and the majority had only one person onboard at the time of the crash, according to the NTSB. However, there has been one fatal crash in Horry County within the last five years.

The NTSB includes incidents where a passenger was injured in its crash data, even if an aircraft didn’t impact with the ground. In one instance, an incident was considered a “crash” because a passenger was hurt during turbulence.

In other instances, planes were damaged during landing, or crashed into the ocean.

Here are the 10 most recent aircraft crashes in Horry County, according to the NTSB.

May 21, 2021

Location: Myrtle Beach

Injuries: One killed

Aircraft: Piper PA-31P

The plane’s pilot was killed after the aircraft crashed at about 6:14 p.m. in the Socastee area. It was the plane’s first flight after maintenance, according to a preliminary crash report. At the time, the plane had 167.5 gallons of fuel in it.

The plane had left the Myrtle Beach International Airport to fly to the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, according to the report. After takeoff, the pilot told air traffic control that he needed to return to the runway. The pilot’s last communication with air traffic control was when the controller asked if they needed any assistance. The pilot responded, “Yes, we’re in trouble.”

An examination of the plane found that the elevator trim tabs were installed upside-down and reversed, according to the preliminary report. A connecting rod that attaches the trim tab to the trim drum, which should be on top of the trim tab, was on the bottom side.

Jan. 13, 2021

Location: Myrtle Beach

Injuries: One person seriously injured

Aircraft: N862UP Beech 300

One person was seriously hurt, and four were not injured, after a plane encountered 30 to 45 seconds of “severe turbulence” an hour and 40 minutes into its flight, according to a final accident report from the NTSB.

The passenger who was hurt was not in their seat at the time, according to the report, and hit her head on the overhead ceiling compartment before falling onto the armrest.

The pilot told investigators that the crew reported the turbulence to air traffic control, told them about the injured passenger, and then continued to its destination airport at the passengers’ request. The passenger declined medical treatment at the airport, and found out the next week that they had broken their rib.

Oct. 7, 2020

Location: North Myrtle Beach

Injuries: None

Aircraft: Sparrowhawk II

A gyrocopter pilot reported that he was flying along the coastline when the aircraft’s engine lost power, and he conducted a forced landing on the beach, according to a final accident report. During the landing, the nose wheel dug into the sand and the gyrocopter rolled onto its side.

An examination found that the aircraft’s rubber fuel supply line was ruptured, and that a fuel leak caused the crash.

March 17, 2020

Location: Conway

Injuries: None

Aircraft: Cirrus SR22

A private pilot was not hurt after an airplane crashed at about 3:45 p.m. near Conway, according to a preliminary accident report. The pilot had departed from the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport and had diverted to Myrtle Beach International Airport due to a low ceiling at his destination.

While approaching the airport, the pilot had trouble stabilizing and said that he felt like he was “fighting [the airplane]” on the roll axis. He activated the plane’s parachute system after further difficulties. While descending, he was able to secure the engine and touch down on all landing gears. The plane’s nose gear collapsed and the rudder partially separated, according to the report.

Oct. 1, 2019

Location: Longs

Injuries: None

Aircraft: N95131 Taylorcraft BC112

The airplane left with 12 gallons of fuel for a flight that was expected to burn 10.1 gallons, according to a final accident report. The engine quit about two hours and 25 minutes into the flight.

The pilot intended to land the plane in a field, but spotted a plane and a deep ditch. He attempted to ground loop the plane, and both wings hit trees. The pilot wrote in a safety recommendation that adding a fuel stop would have prevented the crash.

The cause of the crash was determined to be fuel exhaustion, which led to a total loss of engine power.

Nov. 23, 2018

Location: North Myrtle Beach

Injuries: None

Aircraft: N7081Q Cessna 172

The pilot felt a wing gust during taxiing, which he could not correct with the full right rudder, according to a final report. The right brake failed, which led the plane to hit a parked aircraft on the ramp. Both brake linings had been replaced about 390 flight hours before the crash.

Nov. 12, 2018

Location: Myrtle Beach

Injuries: One person seriously injured

Aircraft: N840JC Aero Commander 690

A pilot experienced heavy turbulence when approaching the airport, according to a final accident report. The plane started to rapidly descend, and the pilot added full power to try to gain more altitude. The plane continued to descend and hit the Atlantic Ocean.

The cause of the crash was attributed to low-level windshear and turbulence, which led to the pilot losing control of the plane.

July 9, 2018

Location: North Myrtle Beach

Injuries: None

Aircraft: N96T Classic Aircraft Corp WACO

The aircraft began to “shudder” and veered left after a three-point landing, according to a crash report. The pilot tried to correct the issue, and the tailwheel raised off the runway and regained the runway heading. As the speed decreased, the tailwheel touched down and then veered left again. When the pilot attempted to correct the issue again, the plane ground looped to the left, and the landing gear collapsed.

The probable cause is listed as the pilot’s failure to “maintain directional control during landing in a left quartering headwind.”

Two passengers were on the plane.

July 24, 2017

Location: Myrtle Beach

Injuries: None

Aircraft: N828RD Robinson Helicopter R44

Three people were left unhurt after a tour helicopter crashed at about 1:15 p.m., according to a final crash report.

The pilot reported that the helicopter started shaking shortly after takeoff, and he thought it may be due to a stuck engine valve. The pilot radioed the operator and asked for maintenance staff to meet with him after the tour ended. The pilot made the decision to continue the tour.

Employees reported seeing white smoke coming from the helicopter when it came in to land at the end of the tour, according to the report. As the helicopter was descending, the low rotor rpm horn sounded, and the engine rpm spiked. When he realized the helicopter wasn’t going to reach the pad in time, the pilot turned it to be parallel to the slope of a field and landed the aircraft “hard.”

The probable cause of the crash was ruled to be a loss of power to the main rotor due to a fractured exhaust pushrod and hose. Engine oil was then able to coat the V-belts. The pilot’s decision to continue the tour and to fail to maintain adequate rotor rpm during the land were also cited as causes.

The aircraft was “substantially” damaged in the crash, according to the report.

May 9, 2017

Location: Myrtle Beach

Injuries: None

Aircraft: N20835 Mooney M20R

The airplane’s engine lost power when the aircraft was about 300 feet above the ground, according to a crash report. The plane crashed in the ocean near the shore. The pilot was rescued, but the plane sank into the ocean and could not be recovered.

Because the airplane couldn’t be recovered, a cause of the crash could not be determined. The plane was inspected seven months before the crash, and the engine was overhauled six months before the crash. The oil had been changed and the filter inspected three times, with nothing unusual noted.