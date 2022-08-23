HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Park popular among bicyclists and runners and walkers remained closed on Monday because of damage caused by excessive rain.

The Horry County Parks and Recreation Department closed the 7-mile-long Bike and Run Park, known as ‘The Hulk,” on Saturday because of rain.

Volunteer trail coordinator William Gardner of the Myrtle Beach Area Mountain Biking Association, which maintains the park, said this is the first time in a couple of years that they have had to make repairs because of rain.

He said a downpour caused a lot of soil erosion and knocked down tree branches throughout the park.

“A lot of erosion from where any large amounts of water were coming off of the trail down the hill onto another section of the trail, which would cut through the trail exposing more roots and damage to the trail,” Gardner said.

Four volunteers from the biking association have spent more than 20 hours replacing dirt with more soil in areas affected by erosion and clearing downed tree branches, Gardner said.

“Now, that we’ve got a lot of the erosion problems taken care of, it’s just a matter of letting the trail dry out,” Gardner said.

When the trail is reopened will depend on weather conditions.

“It’s usually anywhere from 12 to 24 hours by the time the trail dries out, depending on how much rain,” Gardner said. “But now that we’re having rain every 12 hours, it’s just like it’s hard to open with the conditions the way they are.”

Those looking to stay up to date on the status of the trail can find a direct link here.