HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree is back and is giving the community a chance to give a Christmas gift to one of the thousands of children in Horry County who might otherwise be left out during the holidays.

On of the Angel Tree locations is inside of Coastal Grand Mall. On the tree are white tags that have different gift wishes for Horry County children in need. Shoppers are able to browse around at different wishes and select whichever gift they are able to afford.

Captain Carl Melton, command officer for the Salvation Army of Horry County, said the uniqueness about the Angel Tree is that you can choose the angel you help.

The wished for items varied from socks, shoes, books, or toys.

“There’s something about the gospel message involved in that in it,” Melton said. “Especially at Christmas time to be able to help our neighbors to help a kid wake up on Christmas morning and have a gift under the tree. It’s amazing.”

Since 1979, the Salvation Army has helped provide hundreds of thousands of children with gifts across the nation each year, but the gifts were limited to children 12 and under.

“Starting last year,” Melton said. “And into this year, we’re actually helping the whole family.”

In Horry County, Melton said the Salvation Army is helping a little over 200 families.

“Now families can range from one to a dozen, right,” Melton said. “But we’re serving about 1000 kids. A cross the Grand Strand of the PD; I guarantee we’re doing about 4,000 or 5,000 kids across the area.”

Melton said every child deserves to wake up with a gift on Christmas Day.

“Everything’s tough,” Melton said. “All the prices are up. Can you imagine having to choose whether they’re going to put food on the table, or they’re going to surprise their kid Christmas morning, we can help out with that, And it’s exciting. We’re excited to be able to do that kind of service.”

Once you’ve selected a tag with a child’s wish and bought the gifts or gifts, you can drop it back off to an Angel Tree location. This Black Friday, some people took advantage of the deals and have already dropped off some toys.

The public is able to find a tag with a child’s wish on an Angel Tree and buy gifts until December 12th.