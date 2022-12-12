AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — When he was 18 months old, Jonah Burton was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer.

His cancer, which was classified as an HGNET with a BCOR mutation, was named by doctors in April 2016. Jonah was diagnosed only six months later in October.

The “HG” stands for “high grade,” which means that the cancer grows rapidly.

Jonah’s cancer did just that, and each time it seems his treatment is working, it comes back.

“It seems like every time it’s came back, it’s been around Christmas time,” Jonah’s dad, Shane Burton, said. “We’ve had lots of bad news along the way as far as it coming back, and this year was kind of no different. It’s something we’ve kind of gotten used to.”

Even though the family has gotten used to it, that does not make it any easier, especially when no one knows what the future holds.

“Hard. Really, really difficult,” Jonah’s mom, Rachel Tracy, said. “He’s been living with it since as long as he can remember. The doctors can’t do nothing medically. They can’t do anything for him at this point.”

Jonah has had three brain surgeries and five bouts of radiation. His family says he has been a trooper through it all, but he does not know any different.

“It was really hard for me cause I was only 18 months, so I didn’t know what to do,” Jonah said. “I was just like thinking, like, ‘what is my cancer?’”

Jonah’s community rallies around him. He is even an honorary Horry County police officer and was named “Officer of the Year” in 2022. Even though he is loved by everyone who meets him, he says some kids do not understand how his cancer affects him.

“On Fortnite. [kids say] say I’m ugly, even though they can’t even see my face,” he said.

Shane Burton says a lot of Jonah’s classmates stick up for him.

“He told me that if any kids even try to bully him in any way, all the other kids stick up for him,” Shane Burton said. “He’s literally got an army of kids that will not let it happen. He’s very loved at his school and everywhere he goes.”

While the journey has been hard, Jonah stays a fun-loving, goofball. He loves collecting key chains, playing Fortnite, saving money and taking selfies.

Jonah’s family has created a Facebook page so that people can learn more about his story and make donations.