HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than two million people in South Carolina live in a community that does not have enough mental health professionals, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The Coastal Carolina Behavioral Health Clinic opened in March in Horry County and is focused on making a difference in people’s lives. Since they’ve opened, they have seen tremendous growth with new patients.

Samantha Giermann and Anne Thompson teamed up to open the new clinic in Surfside Beach after hearing about the need for mental health services in Horry County.

“I would just like our community members in Horry County and then some to know that we are here, we are accepting new patients and they just need to call us and not suffer alone,” Giermann said.

More than one-in-five US adults live with a mental illness, according to the CDC. More than 50% of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime.

Cam Crawford, a member of the Horry County Council as well as the subcommittee that focuses on mental health, shared the difficulty that people face when trying to talk about mental health.

“It’s a tough issue to tackle because it encompasses so many different areas,” Crawford said. “It’s not just one thing. It’s not just like resurfacing a road, you know. There is a lot to mental health and there is a lot to digest there.”

The clinic is working to bring in new patients and make sure everyone knows it’s okay to ask for help. Patients as young as 5 years old can seek treatment at the clinic.

Since opening, they are continually looking for ways to expand and have a vision for what they want the clinic to look like.

“We will be hiring and expanding our services to therapy in a couple of months, as well as hopefully a psychologist that comes in and actually does the evaluation here,” Giermann said. “That are more in-depth psychological testing.”

They also hope to fill other open positions including a nurse practitioner and a physician assistant.

The clinic hopes to help as many people as they can and to expand to other locations in the surrounding areas.