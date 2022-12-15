SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A thief stole a donation bucket from a Surfside Beach bakery, according to the Surfside Beach Police Department.

A man broke into Benjamin’s Bakery at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday and took the donation bucket from the front counter with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect, who is described as being between 5’6″ and 5’10” and wearing a dark blue jacket, khaki cargo pants, black tennis shoes and a blue or black ski cap.

Residents in the area are also asked to check any surveillance footage between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-913-6356 or 843-913-6368 option 1.