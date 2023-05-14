HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bike week attracts hundreds of thousands of bikers to the Grand Strand every year, making it one of the biggest bike rallies in the country, according to event organizers.

Myrtle Beach Bike Week is celebrating its 84th anniversary with tours, vendors, biker-friendly bars and routes for bikers all along the Grand Strand.

“This is one of our favorite ones to come to because we love all the restaurants down in Murrells Inlet,” said Stephen Penland from Daytona Beach, Florida.

Murrells Inlet is a popular pit stop for many of the bikers. Restaurants and bars like Fire to Table, SBB and Beaver Bar’s parking lots are filled with motorcycles, making the event lucrative for these businesses, as well as others along the ride.

“They don’t just go to SBB,” Penland said. “They’re at all the area restaurants, they fill the hotel rooms, it’s a huge impact on this community.”

With tours, back roads, and more than 50 miles of the Grand Strand to cruise down, the bikers spend a lot of the rally exploring.

“It was amazing, because it’s relaxing and you just let everything flow,” said Regina Terry, from Hickory, North Carolina.

“Myrtle Beach is a whole different demographic,” Penland said. “I mean you get the South Carolina, North Carolina, kind of that Bible belt.”

Several people told News13 it’s the people that keep them coming to events like this.

“It wasn’t really about the music, or food or drinking,” Penland said. “It was more ‘let’s just get our friends together and go for a ride together.'”

“We like to be around other people who are into the same type of thing and we come together and it’s amazing how everyone pulls together,” said Nicole Scism, from Hickory, North Carolina.

The event lasts through May 21.

Horry County police encourage all drivers to be alert while on the roads.