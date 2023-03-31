CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews have been dispatched after a power outage near the Lake Ridge substation, Horry Electric said on Facebook.

More than 3,400 members are affected, the company said. The impacted areas are near Highway 544.

“We appreciate your patience as crews work to diagnose the problem and make necessary repairs to restore power,” the company said.

