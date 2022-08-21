HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday evening after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County.

It happened about 10:45 p.m. near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating, and the Horry County Police Department is assisting.

No other information was immediately available.

