MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — When it comes to perinatal care, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital has earned a reputation for being among the best in the business.

Tidelands Waccamaw recently became the first hospital in South Carolina and the second in the U.S. to earn advanced certification in perinatal care, which includes everything from preparing mothers for birth to helping them learn how to breastfeed.

The certification comes from The Joint Commission, which collaborates with the American College of Obstretricians and Gynecologists to help address the growing need for case as the national mortality rate increases.

In 2021, more than 1,200 women died of materal causes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s an increase of more than 300 from the year before.

Fortunately, those numbers aren’t reflected locally, said Dr. Lisa Maselli, Tideland’s director of perinatal sesrvices.

“A lot of work done by a lot of people, and it takes administration, it takes physicians, it takes nursing and staff to come together and realize,” Maselli said of the certification. “There is a need for this. We wanna be on the forefront of improving our community’s care.”

Maselli has been with Tidelands for 22 years, and calls this one of her proudest moments.

“We’ve been working very hard,” she said. “So it makes me very proud, especially being in a community-based hospital. We are not a university system, though we are affiliated with one. It makes me very, very proud to be able to offer this and be able to stand up there and say, we are as good as others because we work hard and these are the certifications we have to prove it.”