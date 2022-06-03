HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tiger King’s “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday evening, according to jail records.

Bhagavan Antle, 62, does not have charges listed. He was booked at about 5:40 p.m. by the FBI, according to jail records. A mugshot for him was not yet available, as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

No information was immediately available about why he was arrested. Kevin Wheeler with the FBI told News13 he didn’t have any details to provide at this time, but confirmed he was arrested Friday.

Antle owns Myrtle Beach Safari in Horry County. He told News13 in December that allegations made against him in “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” were “absolutely false.”

Information in the documentary accused him of having sexual relationship with multiple minors while he was an adult — including that he conspired to forge the signature of a 15-year-old’s father so they could be legally married. He was also accused of physically abusing women and that he used deceptive financial practices as it relates to a fundraising organization.

In the docuseries, allegations are made about how money that Antle has raised for the Rare Species Fund has been spent and whether much of the money goes back into his pocket. The Myrtle Beach Safari website says the fund was established in 1983 and “is a grassroots organization that provides financial support and practical training to wildlife conservation initiatives in situ.” The website goes on to say that fund’s support has primarily focused on projects in South America, Africa and Thailand.

One woman referred to Antle on the show as the “Harvey Weinstein of the animal training business”. The T.I.G.E.R.S. facility at Barefoot Landing was also mentioned several times in the new docuseries.

In January, Antle waived his right to appear in court on various wildlife trafficking charges stemming from an investigation tied to a Virginia animal park. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 31. His motions to dismiss the charges have been denied.

News13 has reached out for more information. Count on us for updates.