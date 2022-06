FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and an employee of Myrtle Beach Safari have been charged with federal money laundering crimes, according to the Department of Justice.

News13 first reported Antle’s arrest Friday evening when he was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

A criminal complaint, unsealed Monday, reveals Antle and Andrew Jon Sawyer, 52, of Myrtle Beach, laundered $505,000 in cash “they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States,” according to a news release.

Antle and Sawyer “would launder the cash by providing checks from a business controlled by Antle and a business controlled by Sawyer,” according to the release.

The checks falsely stated they were remitted for construction work at the safari. Antle and Sawyer received a 15% fee of the laundered amount, according to the release.

Antle allegedly discussed his plan to conceal the money by inflating tourist numbers at Myrtle Beach Safari, according to a news release.

In February, FBI Special Agents initiated a “reverse money laundering” operation, in which agents created a business name and bank account in the name of said business. The business was by name only and did not have employees or offer goods or services, according to the criminal complaint.

FBI agents used funds to provide cash to Antle to launder money, according to the complaint.

Agents held three separate cash transactions.

Antle and Sawyer each face up to 20 years in federal prison if found guilty.

Antle and Sawyer both appeared in person at the federal courthouse in Florence. A bond hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

News13 is digging through the 26-page criminal complaint and will update this story with the latest details.