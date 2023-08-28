HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A heated discussion about banned books took place at the Horry County School Board meeting on Monday night.

The banning of books was not on the board’s agenda, but the room was packed with parents waiting to voice their opinion.

Last year, Horry County Schools banned 12 books. Those books included topics like racism, gender identity, religion and nudity.

The district also created a restricted-access section where students have to get their parents permission to check out those books.

18 parents signed up to speak during the public comment period, but only 12 got to speak because the board set aside just 30 minutes for it.

Most of the parents who spoke agreed with the ban, with some saying it goes against their religion.

“Biblical principles need to stay in the school district. The bible is truth and if you take that away all you have is lies,” one parent said.

Others said they don’t want LGBTQ topics being available to their children.

“When you ask a kindergarten child what you want to be when you grow up, they usually would say things like astronaut, a ballerina. My grandson wanted to be a ninja. But they should not answer with a boy or a girl,” another parent said.

David Foushee is a parent to a fourth-grader in Horry County Schools and is also a former teacher in the district. She said that if a student wants to explore a certain topic, they should have the freedom to.

“Education is supposed to expand the mind. Education is supposed to allow our children to grow and develop,” Foushee said. “If you constrict it, if you restrict it, you’re controlling their education and that isn’t what education is for.”

Others argue, like Myrtle Beach resident Ken Coleman, that certain books with controversial topics should be banned, and if a parent wants to let their child explore those topics, a public library is available.

“They can put it in a public library. There’s no banning of books in a public library,” Coleman said. “If a parent wants to take a child to the public library and to be able to look at those types of books or magazines, have at it. But why should it be in a school library?”

Many who spoke at the meeting said they will continue to come to the school board meetings to voice their opinion.