SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Town Council gave another update on a soft opening date for the new pier in Tuesday’s meeting.

Town officials said in the meeting that the soft opening, which was planned for Oct. 12, would have to be rescheduled. Communications Coordinator Tabitha Mull told News13 the soft opening date is now “TBD.”

Gerald Vincent, the town administrator, told News13 on last month that the pier will be open in either September or October for soft opening and the plan is for grand opening to be in April, but both plans for soft and grand openings are still being made.

The pier will be open for walking between those openings, but it will be closed for fishing while tenants open, according to Vincent. He said there is not a timeline for when tenants will open, but Drippy’s, a homemade ice cream shop, should be the first.

The soft opening of the pier will cost between $8,000 and $15,000, Vincent said.

The concrete pier has been under construction since December 2020. It replaces the former pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.