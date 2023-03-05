HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer crash was blocking traffic Sunday afternoon near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 378 and Pee Dee Highway, west of Conway, HCFR said.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and no one was taken to the hospital, according to HCFR.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.