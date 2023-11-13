HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer crashed and overturned, spilling 100 gallons of fuel and briefly blocking traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Traffic was blocked in the area of South Green Sea Road and W. Highway 19 in the Loris area, HCFR said. No injuries were reported.
Crews were dispatched at 11:49 a.m.
