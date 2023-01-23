CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic on Highway 701 are blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned Monday afternoon near Conway and spilled about 100 gallons of fuel, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said crews were dispatched at about 1:10 p.m. to the area of Highway 701 South and Harmon Drive. The roadway is expected to be blocked to traffic for an extended amount of time while crews clean up the spill.

No injuries were reported, and HCFR is asking people to avoid the area to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating with assistance from Horry County police.

No additional information was immediately available.