HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is blocked off and three people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Three people were taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Conway-bound lanes of Highway 501 are closed.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 8:05 p.m.

Officials ask the public to use an alternate route to avoid delays. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.