HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is blocked off and three people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
Three people were taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Conway-bound lanes of Highway 501 are closed.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 8:05 p.m.
Officials ask the public to use an alternate route to avoid delays. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.