HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked off and three people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash causing entrapment in the area of Highway 544 and Cornfield Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Three people were taken to the hospital, HCFR said. HCFR was dispatched at about 5:05 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating, and the Conway Fire Department is assisting.

Crews ask the public to avoid the area for the safety of those on scene and to avoid delays.