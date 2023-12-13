HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 17 and Fairway Drive near Little River due to a car crashing into a utility pole.

Horry County Fire Rescue said one person is being taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The crash has lanes of traffic blocked, HCFR said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at about 3:37 p.m. and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, according to HCFR.