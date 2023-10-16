HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is blocked in the area of Highway 22 just east of Highway 90 while crews respond to a vehicle in floodwater, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 12:10 p.m. and confirmed that no one was inside, HCFR said. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Horry County Fire Rescue / Facebook

Horry County Fire Rescue / Facebook

Horry County Fire Rescue / Facebook

HCFR asks the public to avoid delays for the safety of those on scene. Towing crews will be working to remove the vehicle.