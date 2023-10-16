HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is blocked in the area of Highway 22 just east of Highway 90 while crews respond to a vehicle in floodwater, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were dispatched at 12:10 p.m. and confirmed that no one was inside, HCFR said. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
HCFR asks the public to avoid delays for the safety of those on scene. Towing crews will be working to remove the vehicle.
