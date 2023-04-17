HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is blocked and critically injuries are reported after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and Stonebridge Drive in the Socastee community, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.