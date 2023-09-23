HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Enterprise Road and Mill Creek Road near Socastee because a car crashed into a utility pole and power lines are down.

Horry County Fire Rescue made the announcement on its Facebook page. Horry County Fire Rescue said firefighters were dispatched at about 11:30 a.m. and one person was taken to the hospital.

The power lines are downed across Enterprise Road and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Utility crews are working to mitigate the damaged pole and downed lines, according to HCFR.

Count on News13 for updates.