HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is blocked in the area of Highway 22 between Highway 31 and Highway 90 after a single-vehicle crash, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
The vehicle overturned, HCFR said. One person was taken to the hospital.
Crews were dispatched at about 12:09 p.m.
