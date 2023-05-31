HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is blocked in the area of Highway 22 between Highway 31 and Highway 90 after a single-vehicle crash, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

The vehicle overturned, HCFR said. One person was taken to the hospital.

Crews were dispatched at about 12:09 p.m.

Count on News13 for updates.