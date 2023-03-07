HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Highway 544 near Cedar Lane, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 2:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Crews are working to replace the damaged pole, and Horry County Fire Rescue asks the public to avoid the area for the safety of those on scene and to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.