HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tree and powerlines are down on a roadway near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Brown Drive due to utility lines on the roadway due to a downed tree, HCFR said.

Utility crews will be working in the area.

Drivers are reminded to never drive over downed utility lines.