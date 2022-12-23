HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tree and powerlines are down on a roadway near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Brown Drive due to utility lines on the roadway due to a downed tree, HCFR said.
Utility crews will be working in the area.
Drivers are reminded to never drive over downed utility lines.
