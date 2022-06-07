WARNING: Some content in the live stream may be disturbing to some viewers

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday morning in Horry County Circuit Court in the trial of a woman accused of hiding her murdered husband’s body.

Hubert “Lee” Clodfelter of Murrells Inlet was murdered between 2017 and 2018, and his body was found in June 2019 underneath his mobile home at the Myrtle Beach Travel Park. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified his remains using dental records.

His wife, Irene Clodfelter, faces several charges in connection with his death, but police have not yet charged anyone with his murder.

Hubert Clodfelter’s daughter, Karen Chappell, who along with her sister found their dad’s body, was the first witness to testify on Tuesday.

Chappell filed a missing person’s report on March 14, 2019. Her and her sister Lynda Clinger met with Georgetown County investigators in June 2019 when they returned to the Myrtle Beach area to search.

Chappell and Clinger went to the home and said it was dirty with dog pee pads everywhere. They were unable to find Hubert Clodfelter’s clothes and they eventually found him right as they were about to leave.

They looked in the shed under the porch and found plastic. They thought it was dirt and cut into it and saw skin so they called 911.

Hubert Clodfelter was 85 years old when he was reported missing to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in March 2019.

Hubert Clodfelter’s daughters spoke to News13 in April 2021 about their father’s death.

