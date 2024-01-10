HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The trial for a man charged with murder in a 2020 shooting in Conway started on Wednesday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Stephen O’Hara is charged in the killing of Paul Mishoe, whose family filed a lawsuit against O’Hara in 2021. The solicitor’s office said they should finish presentation of evidence and witnesses on Thursday.

The defense will present its case following that, the solicitor’s office said. The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The lawsuit claims Mishoe and O’Hara were both at Carolina Wings and Rib House on Rivertown Boulevard on Nov. 23, 2020, and had “casual conversation at the bar” throughout the evening.

The lawsuit claims Mishoe was leaving the restaurant when O’Hara shot and killed him unprovoked. A bullet hit Mishoe in the back of the neck while he was standing at his car, according to the lawsuit.

The solicitor’s office said Judge Alex Hyman is presiding over the case.

