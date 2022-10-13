COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WBTW) — A trial date has been set for Letecia Stauch in the death of her stepson Gannon Stauch, according to CBS affiliate KKTV.

KKTV reports the trial is scheduled to begin March 20, 2023.

Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon, who was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities found Gannon’s body in Florida.

Stauch initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Police arrested her on March 2, 2020, in Myrtle Beach. They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida, on March 18.

Stauch, who used to work for Horry County Schools, had her South Carolina teaching certification suspended temporarily in March 2020. It was permanently revoked on the following year, according to a letter from the South Carolina Board of Education.

Since March 2020, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail. She faces over a dozen charges, including first-degree murder. She has been awaiting trial on the case for more than two years.

Nexstar’s KDVR contributed to this report.