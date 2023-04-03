HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The trial for an Horry County man accused of killing a father and son in 2018 is set to begin on Tuesday, the circuit solicitor’s office said in a news release.

Randy Grainger, 56, was arrested in 2020 in connection with the death of Robert and Robbie Ford from the Conway-area, booking records show. He faces two counts of murder.

Grainger also faces a third-degree arson charge among two counts of murder, booking records show.

Opening statements will begin Tuesday, according to the circuit solicitor’s office. Jury selection was completed on Monday.

Opening statements are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.