MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/KXRM) — A trial is set to begin Monday for a former Horry County woman who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday, but evidence is not expected to be heard until April 3.

Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach in March 2020 and extradited to Colorado, where she is charged with first-degree murder; child abuse resulting in death; tampering with a deceased human body; tampering with physical evidence, eight counts of crime of violence; and attempted escape.

The trial was delayed several times due to multiple competency evaluations.

Sanity reports delay court hearings

May 12, 2020: Stauch’s defense team asked for a delay in a pre-trial hearing that would determine if the prosecution’s evidence was enough to go to trial. Attorneys for Stauch said regulations on visitation at the El Paso County Jail made it impossible to speak to their client.

May 18, 2020: A new charge was filed against Stauch after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said another inmate told them that Stauch was trying to escape the jail.

June 5, 2020: An El Paso County judge ordered a competency evaluation for Stauch.

Sept. 8, 2020: State mental health experts determined Stauch competent to stand trial. Her defense team requested a second evaluation.

Nov. 4, 2020: Stauch requested a delay in pretrial proceedings due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail.

Dec. 22, 2020: Stauch underwent a second competency evaluation.

Jan. 19, 2021: Stauch’s second competency evaluation found her competent to stand trial.

March 8, 2021: Stauch wrote a letter to Werner claiming that she was not mentally well, that “indeed I am innocent.” She also said that she believed her defense team “is in cahoots with them (prosecution). “I am left with no other choice but to represent myself,” she said.

May 12, 2021: Stauch was back in court where her new defense counsel told the judge that her case needed more time to be reviewed. It was at that time that the preliminary hearing date was set for Sept. 9, 2021, and Sept. 10, 2021.

Gannon was reported as a runaway on Jan. 27, 2020. At first, his stepmother said he went to play at a friend’s house and didn’t return.

A few days later, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office amended the case to that of a missing and endangered child.

His body was found in Pace, Florida in March 2020.

Stauch was employed by Horry County Schools from November 2010 until she resigned in June 2015, the district said. She began as a para-professional, a position she held until 2012. She then worked as a special education teacher until her resignation.

KXRM contributed to this report.