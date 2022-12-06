Editor’s note: You can watch News13’s livestream of the trial in the video player above.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening arguments began Tuesday morning in Horry County Circuit Court in the double-murder trial of two men charged in a 2020 shooting at a Myrtle Beach restaurant that also wounded six other people.

Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were among four people charged after Antonio Woods, 38, of Hemingway, and Darius Hemingway, 30, of Myrtle Beach, were shot to death at the restaurant on Oct. 12, 2020.

Frye was an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force at the time of his arrest in October 2020. Hunter was arrested in December 2020 in New Jersey after Myrtle Beach police worked closely with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to find him.

Tyrese Deshawnd Lighty and Lonnell Damond Duckett Jr. were also charged in the case. Lighty was arrested in Bexar County, Texas, in February 2021.

Hemingway was known for his generosity, buying dozens of gifts for kids in the Racepath community during the Christmas before his death.

