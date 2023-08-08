HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman and her son on Christmas Eve 2020, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office said.

Antonio Long, 47, allegedly shot Marelene Haywood, 43, and Kevonta Hills, 19, multiple times at a home on Papas Bay Road in Loris, authorities said. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint the same day.

A jury chosen on Monday also heard testimony from the first witness, the solicitor’s office said. The trial resumed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to warrants, Long raped the teen, forced her into his vehicle and drove her out of state before letting her out of his vehicle. The warrants also indicated that Haywood was Long’s girlfriend.