HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury has begun deliberating in the trial of an Aynor man accused of killing two people at a home in Horry County in 2017.

Brandon Craig Gore is accused of murder in the deaths of Porscha Cobb, 25, and Dexter Cobb, 26, who were found dead after authorities went to a home on Twilight Road near Galivants Ferry in September 2017.

The trial began Tuesday in Horry County Circuit Court, and closing arguments were conducted Friday morning after the defense decided not to call any witnesses to testify.

Gore was arrested in November 2017 after a witness told police that Gore admitted to killing two people and mentioned details of the crime “unknown to the public,” according to an arrest warrant.

During closing arguments, both the prosecutor and the defense said Gore’s mother was the person who initially said that he had admitted to the killings. However, the defense said she admitted that she had lied because she thought that would help him get off the streets and stop using drugs.

The defense said she had seen details about the investigation in a news article, but the prosecution argued that no media outlet had reported where the victims were shot or how Porscha Cobb had her iPad in her hand and earbuds in her ear when she was shot.

